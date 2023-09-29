India’s global superpower dream achieved under Modi regime: LG

GHAZIPUR, Sep 28: India's dream of becoming a global superpower has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was stated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after unveiling the statue of Smt Tetara Devi at Mata Tetara Devi Sachidanand Girls Degree College in Ghazipur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the College for being in the forefront of setting high standards for Girls' education in the region and making immense contribution in transition and development in student's life.

The Lt Governor highlighted the rapid strides made by the country in many areas from education to economic growth in the last 9 years. He said the progress in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture is truly unprecedented and development has become the core issue in politics today.

“Winds of change are blowing in the rural economy of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the dream of India as a global superpower has been realized and a new work culture and a new pro-growth mindset has taken root in the society,” the Lt Governor said. The transformational changes of the last 9 years are inspiring every citizen to contribute in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.

Prominent personalities and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.