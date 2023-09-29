Army Commander Tours forward posts in Siachen

Srinagar, Sep 28: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited the forward areas in Siachen Ladakh and “reviewed the operational preparedness”, Army said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Lt Gen Rashim Bali and Commander Siachen Brigade, the Army Commander complimented the troops deployed in the sector for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain.

“In the realm of Super High Altitude Areas, our resolve takes flight” #LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by GOC @firefurycorps and Cdr #Siachen Brigade visited the Forward Areas along LC in #Siachen to review the operational preparedness,” ,” Indian Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

The Army Commander felicitated the troops deployed in remote frontline areas for their excellent standards of combat readiness despite inhospitable terrain and exhorted them to continue to strive for excellence, it added.