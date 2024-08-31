India’s August rainfall 16% higher than normal: IMD

back to top
    By: Northlines

    NEW DELHI, Aug 31: recorded around 16 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, with rainfall over Northwest India recorded at 253.9 mm, the second highest in August since 2001, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

    Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the country recorded 287.1 mm of rainfall in August, compared to the normal 248.1 mm.
    Overall, India has received 749 mm of precipitation against the normal 701 mm since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.
    Several districts in the foothills of the Himalayas and the northeast experienced below-normal rainfall as most of the low-pressure systems moved south of their usual position, and the monsoon trough also remained south of its typical position, the IMD chief said.
    Many states in the northeast, along with Kerala and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, experienced deficient rainfall, he added.

