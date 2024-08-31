Indian oil firm seeks to double Venezuelan output with US permission

Indian national oil company ONGC Videsh (OVL) is looking to ramp up operations at its projects in Venezuela with approval from the US, according to company officials. If granted a specific license by the US Treasury, OVL plans to invest further in two oilfields where it is currently a partner, with the aim of doubling crude output within a year.

Speaking to journalists recently, OVL MD Rajarshi Gupta stated the firm had requested clarification and a license from Washington to operate the projects under a model first used by Chevron. This would allow some control over finances and operations despite Venezuela's majority stake, potentially unlocking over $500 million in dividends held up due to sanctions on the Latin American producer.

The San Cristobal and Carabobo 1 fields currently yield around 12,000-15,000 barrels per day together. However, Gupta estimates production could reach 30,000 bpd within twelve months and 45,000-50,000 bpd over the coming years through additional drilling. OVL holds minority stakes of 40% and 11% respectively.

If approved, revenue would firstly go towards recovering its dividends from Venezuela. The explorer believes investment can boost output substantially while also delivering for partners. A US nod could thus help ONGC's overseas investment arm recover funds and contribute more from assets in the sanctioned yet still vital OPEC member.