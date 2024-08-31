India’s top Paralympic stars chase more glory on Day 3 of competition in Paris

The Indian contingent continues their quest for medals on the third day of competition at the Paris Paralympics, with our brave Paralympic stars set to light up arenas across the city on August 31st. After a spectacular start which saw them bag four medals already, including two golds, the focus will once again be on our shooters and badminton players who have consistently delivered success for the nation.

In the shotgun ranges, Rio 2016 gold medalist Rubina Francis will be among those in action, as she kicks off her campaign in the women's 10m air pistol event. Victory would see her add to her impressive collection of international honors. Elsewhere on the field of play, Jyoti Gaderiya and Arshad Shaik will be seeking to better their performances in the track cycling events.

On the badminton court, talents like Mandeep Kaur, Nitesh Kumar and Manoj Sarkar will follow up their group phase wins by targeting quarterfinal spots. Tarun and Sukant Kadam also debut for India today and will hope to make instant impacts. Wheelchair archers Sarita Kumari and Sheetal Devi then take aim in the late evening sessions, with both capable of springing surprises in the knockout rounds.

The action culminates under the lights as reigning world champion Parmen Kumar competes in the men's javelin throw final. He arrives in peak form and will have his sights firmly set on defending his title in style. In summary, another action-packed day beckons with medals still very much up for grabs across various disciplines. The sporting nation of India will once again rally behind every athlete giving their all out there.