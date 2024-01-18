Indian Navy is aggressively going after piracy: Admiral Hari Kumar

Pune, Jan 17: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday said the Indian Navy is tackling piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) aggressively, and has increased the deployment of warships in the area.

Speaking to the media at INS Shivaji after the inauguration of a CO2 based air-conditioning plant built indigenously in collaboration with IISc Bangalore, he also said the anti-piracy act has been helpful for the Navy.

The Indian Navy has two operations going on in the IOR and one of them is an anti-piracy operation, Kumar said to a question.

“The anti-piracy operation has been going on since 2008 with constant deployment of herd ships to combat piracy. The presence of warships deters the pirates. Last year, we thought that piracy was almost over, but recently hijacking of an Indian vessel and Indian crew took place. We have increased the deployment and we are now aggressively going after them,” said the Navy chief.

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, has strengthened the Navy's hands and India is among the few countries that have enacted such a legislation, he added.

Multi-pronged efforts are underway on the indigenization front, Kumar said to a question about the push for `Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence procurement.

“I have given a commitment to the national leadership that by 2047, when we aspire to be a developed nation, the Indian Navy will be completely Atmanirbhar. That is the target we have set for ourselves. We have given this commitment and we are working towards it. This implies that all our platforms will largely be indigenous,” he said.