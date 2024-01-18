Court remanded Hizbul operative Mattu to judicial custody

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Patiala House Court on Wednesday remanded Javed Ahmed Mattu to 14 days of judicial custody. Another accused, Mohd. Rafi Nazar, has been released by the court in this case. He will remain in custody in the NIA case.

As per Delhi police, Mattu is allegedly involved in 11 known terror cases, including an attack on residence of SP and CRPF personnel. He was evading arrest for the last 13 years.

Duty Magistrate Isha Singh remanded Javed Ahmed Mattu to 14 days in judicial custody till January 31, 2024.

The court also directed for the release of Mohd Rafi Nazar if not required in any other case.

Advocate Rahul Sahni appeared for Javed Ahmed Mattu through video conferencing and Advocate Ahmed Ibrahim appeared for Mohd. Rafi Nazar.

Delhi police sought 14 days judicial custody of accused Javed Ahmed Mattu and release of Mohd. Rafi Nazar after police custody remand in this case.

The court allowed Delhi police application seeking release of accused Mohd. Rafi Nazar, if not required in any other case.

Delhi police submitted that no incriminating evidence has been surfaced during interrogation. Therefore, he is not required to be detained in this case. He was arrested on the disclosure statement of Javed Ahmed Mattu. It was stated that Rafi Nazar used to look after finances of Hizbul Mujahideen.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail in a NIA case. He was interrogated and arrested in the present case. He was arrested and four days police custody was obtained on January 13, 2024.

Delhi police special cell produced Javed Ahmed Mattu and Mohd. Rafi Nazar before duty magistrate at Patiala House Court after custody remand.

On January 12, 2024, court extended the police custody of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javed Ahmed Mattu for further 5 days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali had extended custody of Javed Ahmed Mattu alias Irshad Ahmed Malla alias Ehsan for five days.

He was produced before the court after expiry of 7 days police custody. Police sought further custody of five days. He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police on January 4.

Delhi police said that the course of investigation accused Javed Ahmed Mattu disclosed that one of the associates in Hizbul Mujahideen Mohd Rafi Najar resident Mumkak Mohalla, Batpora, Sopore, looked after the financial affairs of Hizbul Mujaheedin.

It was submitted that he is indulged in providing the money through hawala for terrorism purpose from Pakistan on the pretext of Pashima Shawls and Carpet business. The money received through hawala was used in financing the activities of Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accomplices of Javed Ahmed Mattu are required to be verified and traced in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir who were to assist him in carrying out terror strikes, Delhi police submitted.

Delhi police said that to trace the source of Arms and Ammunition provided and to carry out further sustained interrogation of accused Javed Ahmed Mattu further custody is required.

As per Delhi police Mattu is an operative of the banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He is involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 4, 2024, information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattu, a resident of Sopore would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of PAK ISI, Delhi police said.

Delhi police was also informed that his Pakistan-based handler Abdul Majid Zergar alias Shaheen would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Javed Ahmed Mattu would carry out some audacious terror strikes in J & K and another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler.

Delhi police arrested Mattu and recovered one 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and one stolen Santro car from him. A case has been registered in this regard at PS Special Cell.

Delhi police also stated that Javed Ahmed Mattu is a college dropout. He is a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the Sopore area, J&K.

After getting injured in an exchange of fire with security forces, he went underground and fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pak ISI, as J&K police was hotly chasing him, Delhi police said on Thursday.

It is alleged that he was involved in the killing of Head Constable Mohd. Yousf of CID, Sopore, near Police Station Sopore in 2010. He was also involved in an attack on the residence of SP, Sopore in 2010, resulting in the residence being partially damaged.

It is also alleged that he committed the killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan and the snatching of their service rifles in 2010.

As per Delhi police, he was also involved in case FIR of PS Sopore, relating to fire upon the patrolling party of police at Bough, Sopore in 2011.

He along with his associates, was also involved in the killing of one police constable, Mohd Shahfi Lone in 2011, Delhi police stated.

He, along with his other associates, was also involved in an IED blast at Police Station Sopore, in which one police personnel Morifat Hussain of PS Sopore was killed in 2011, Delhi police said.

It is also alleged that he was involved in Grenade attack on PS Sopore, which involved Ishfaq Kana and Saleem Beig in 2011.

Police said that he was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the CRPF stationed in the SBI Complex in Hathishah, in which many civilians got injured.

He was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the BSNL office in Sopore, J-K.

He was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at Chankhan Chowk, Sopore, J-K, Delhi police said.