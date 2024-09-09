Indian Life insurers record 22% Y-o-Y growth in new business premiums

Mumbai: Life Insurance Council has released updatedindustry business numbers for the month of August 2024. Amongst several keyhighlights, new business premiums (NBPs) underwritten by Indian lifeinsurers has achieved a robust Y-o-Y growth of 21.86% in the month of August

2024, with YTD figures also growing by 20.78% over the same period last

year. New business premiums expanded from ₹ 26788.55 Crs in August 2023 to ₹

32644.09 Crs in August '24, with YTD collections growing even more from ₹

127660.52 Crs to ₹ 154193.76 Crs this year. Despite the underlying demand

for enhanced insurance protection, from both individual consumers and

corporate clients alike, new policy issuances decreased by 1.44% to

23,94,007 in August'24 as compared with 2428895 policies sold in the same

corresponding period last year.According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, the life

insurance industry saw individual single premiums growing by 8.35% on a

Y-o-Y basis to close at ₹4,302.58 Crs for August'24 while YTD growth stood

at 15.54%. Individual non-single premiums came in at ₹ 9160.08 Crs and grew

by 10.38% in August'24, even as YTD collections settled at 17.25% higher

than the corresponding period last year. This strong performance is

testament to the increasing focus on encouraging first-time life insurance

buyers to safeguard their families with essential life insurance solutions,

contributing to the 9.73% growth in combined individual premium collections

for the month of August'24 and 16.69% growth on a YTD basis. In the Group

policy segment, single premiums grew by 37% with monthly collections coming

in at ₹17,894.61 Crs. Conversely, non-single premiums shrunk by 85.43% in

August'24, tempering YTD premium growth figures for the Group policy

category that settled at 32.11%. Consequently, new policy issuances in the

Group segment expanded by 4.87% on a Y-o-Y basis in August'24.

The life insurance industry in India has been making significant strides

forward by expanding access to insurance and making an effort to reach out

to areas and segments of the country's population that were previously

underserved when it comes to their insurance needs. Towards this end, life

insurers made net additions of 1,08,147 individual life insurance agents in

August'24 alone, contributing to an overall 3.74% growth in cumulative agent

count as compared with those at the start of FY24-25. Moreover, the

sustained pace of agent addition is being complimented by the high speed of

digitization by life insurers, paving the way for additional gains in

insurance penetration that should provide a significant boost to new

business premiums in FY25 and beyond.