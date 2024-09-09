back to top
    Indian Life insurers record 22% Y-o-Y growth in new business premiums
    India

    Indian Life insurers record 22% Y-o-Y growth in new business premiums

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Mumbai: Life Insurance Council has released updatedindustry numbers for the month of August 2024. Amongst several keyhighlights, new business premiums (NBPs) underwritten by Indian lifeinsurers has achieved a robust Y-o-Y growth of 21.86% in the month of August
    2024, with YTD figures also growing by 20.78% over the same period last
    year. New business premiums expanded from ₹ 26788.55 Crs in August 2023 to ₹
    32644.09 Crs in August '24, with YTD collections growing even more from ₹
    127660.52 Crs to ₹ 154193.76 Crs this year. Despite the underlying demand
    for enhanced insurance protection, from both individual consumers and
    corporate clients alike, new policy issuances decreased by 1.44% to
    23,94,007 in August'24 as compared with 2428895 policies sold in the same
    corresponding period last year.According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, the life
    insurance industry saw individual single premiums growing by 8.35% on a
    Y-o-Y basis to close at ₹4,302.58 Crs for August'24 while YTD growth stood
    at 15.54%. Individual non-single premiums came in at ₹ 9160.08 Crs and grew
    by 10.38% in August'24, even as YTD collections settled at 17.25% higher
    than the corresponding period last year. This strong performance is
    testament to the increasing focus on encouraging first-time life insurance
    buyers to safeguard their families with essential life insurance solutions,
    contributing to the 9.73% growth in combined individual premium collections
    for the month of August'24 and 16.69% growth on a YTD basis. In the Group
    policy segment, single premiums grew by 37% with monthly collections coming
    in at ₹17,894.61 Crs. Conversely, non-single premiums shrunk by 85.43% in
    August'24, tempering YTD premium growth figures for the Group policy
    category that settled at 32.11%. Consequently, new policy issuances in the
    Group segment expanded by 4.87% on a Y-o-Y basis in August'24.

    The life insurance industry in has been making significant strides
    forward by expanding access to insurance and making an effort to reach out
    to areas and segments of the country's population that were previously
    underserved when it comes to their insurance needs. Towards this end, life
    insurers made net additions of 1,08,147 individual life insurance agents in
    August'24 alone, contributing to an overall 3.74% growth in cumulative agent
    count as compared with those at the start of FY24-25. Moreover, the
    sustained pace of agent addition is being complimented by the high speed of
    digitization by life insurers, paving the way for additional gains in
    insurance penetration that should provide a significant boost to new
    business premiums in FY25 and beyond.

    Airtel Finance introduces fixed deposits at industry-leading interest rates of 9.1%
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

