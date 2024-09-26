back to top
    Indian Embassy Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    JERUSALEM, Sep 26: The Indian Embassy in Beirut has urged its nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon due to escalating violence and “strongly advised” those present there to exercise extreme caution and leave the country as soon as possible.

    The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Wednesday said that 200,00 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel nearly a year ago, drawing Israeli retaliation. According to Lebanon's minister, 51 people were killed and 223 wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes.
    In an advisory posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, the Indian embassy said, “As a reiteration of the advisory issued on 1 August 2024 and in view of the recent developments and escalations in the region, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Lebanon till further notice.”
    “All Indian nationals already in Lebanon are also strongly advised to leave Lebanon. Those who remain for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of in Beirut through our email ID: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128,” it said. (Agencies)

