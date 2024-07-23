Indian Army Thwarts Another Infiltration Attempt in J&K, Soldier Wounded.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continued their vigil at the border, thwarting another attempt by anti-national elements to breach into the Indian territory. According to reports, the Army troops engaged with the infiltrators in an ongoing operation in the Battal sector, preventing them from crossing over.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the forces received intelligence about suspicious movement near the border. They immediately swung into action and successfully challenged the infiltrators' design. However, during the fierce gunbattle that ensued, one courageous soldier suffered injuries while valiantly fighting the terrorists.

The White Knight Corps, which oversees the operations in the region, acknowledged the troops' alertness and swift response in foiling the infiltration bid. They stated that the operation was still underway to neutralize any residual threat. This recent incident demonstrated the forces' strong resolve to protect the borders despite challenges. Just a day before, two personnel including a civilian were hurt while responding to coordinated attacks in the Rajouri district.

The security establishment has its work cut out in maintaining vigil along the heavily-guarded Line of Control. Their brave acts undoubtedly safeguard millions of citizens residing near the border areas from the designs of hostile elements. The nation owes a debt of gratitude to these soldiers making immense sacrifices to preserve national integrity and sovereignty.