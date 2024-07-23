Chlorine gas leaks at MES Filtration Plant in Udhampur, no casualties reported

Jammu Tawi, Jul 22: A chlorine gas leak occurred at a Military Engineering Services (MES) filtration plant in the Udhampur district on Monday. No casualties were reported so far in the incident.

As per reports, the leak occurred near the School and Karan Nagar locality.

Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JK SDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Udhampur responded swiftly to the incident and immediately began evacuation procedures.

School children and locals were moved to a safe distance from the leak site. Efforts are underway to contain the leak. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur–Reasi Command, Sarvesh Langer said that the gas leak was contained successfully.

“Chlorine gas has leaked and our team contained the leak very effectively. Evacuation has been done from the nearby areas,” he said.