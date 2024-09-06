back to top
Search
    InternationalIndian-Americans Make TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024
    International

    Indian-Americans Make TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The ‘TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024' includes influential Indian-Americans such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and many more.

    TIME Magazine has unveiled its prestigious ‘TIME100 Most Influential People in AI 2024' list, showcasing the individuals who are shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

    This year's list proudly features several Indian-American innovators and leaders who are making significant contributions to the field. Among the notable names are Sundar Pichai, the visionary CEO of Google and Alphabet; Satya Nadella, the pioneering CEO of Microsoft; Rohit Prasad, the SVP and head scientist of Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon; and many more.

    Other Indian-Americans who made it to Time's prestigious list are:

    Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of the AI “answer engine” Perplexity

    Amandeep Singh Gill, United Nations Secretary General's Envoy on

    Divya Siddharth, co-founder of the nonprofit Collective Intelligence Project

    Anant Vijay Singh, product lead at Proton

    Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures

    Dwarkesh Patel, host of Dwarkesh Podcast

    Arati Prabhakar, Director, US Office of Science and Technology Policy

    Time divided their top 100 list into parts- leaders, innovators, shapers, and thinkers

    Explaining these categories, Time stated, “They span dozens of companies, regions, and perspectives, including 15-year-old Francesca Mani, who advocates across the US for protections for victims of deepfakes, and 77-year-old Andrew Yao, one of China's most prominent computer scientists, who called last fall for an regulatory body for AI.”

    “If the of AI was dominated by the emergence of startup labs like OpenAI, Anthropic, and their competitors in 2023, this year, as critics and champions alike have noted, we've seen the outsize influence of a small number of tech giants. Without them, upstart AI companies would not have the funding and computing power—known as compute—they need to propel their rapid acceleration.”

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    PM Modi discusses ways to boost bilateral cooperation with Singapore Prez

    Northlines Northlines -
    Singapore, Sep 5 :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday...

    Who Is Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s Half-Brother and the Latest to Endorse Donald Trump?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Malik Obama, Barack Obama's half-brother, endorses Donald Trump despite...

    China’s Top Spy Agency Warns Students: ‘Be Cautious of Attractive Men and Women’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Reportedly, members of foreign intelligence agencies target Chinese college...

    Donald Trump Says Barron Is His ‘Secret Weapon’ to Win Over Gen Z: ‘He’s Captivated Their Attention’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting Gen Z...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star...

    No one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir:...