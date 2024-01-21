India will choose INDI Alliance: Solanki

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: Former Union Minister and In-charge J&K affairs, Bharat Singh Solanki on Saturday said that people of India are going to make the INDIA block win in the upcoming elections.

Speaking parliamentary election campaign rally at Samba Solanki talking about the party's slogan ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India', said, “our countrymen are upset with the policies and working style of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last ten years, and this is the reason why today the India Alliance is getting support from the entire country.”

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra of former party president and firebrand leader Rahul Gandhi, he said that when Rahul ji had covered thousands of miles on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to connect India, the whole India accompanied him. And now that the Nyaya Yatra has started fresh from a state like Manipur, once again the country is travelling this journey on foot with Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mysterious silence on Manipur for almost three months, Solanki said that today the oppressed and downtrodden people of this country expect justice only from Congress.

He termed the Modi government's decision of waiving off billions of rupees of capitalists as serious issue and said that on one hand the poor of this country are getting poorer and on the other hand, Modi's friends like Ambani and Adani are becoming the world's biggest businessmen overnight.

Pointing towards inflation, unemployment, statehood, drug addiction, illegal mining and liquor mafia, he said that the Modi government has given nothing but hatred and lies to this country in the last ten years.

In his address, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani alleged that today the people of Jammu have not achieved anything except corruption, drug addiction and large-scale unemployment.

Talking about the state coming number one in terms of unemployment and India's name coming after Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal in the Global Hunger Index, Vikar said that the days of those doing politics in the name of religion are over.