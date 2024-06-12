back to top
Search
IndiaIndia Vs Qatar | AIFF Seeks Investigation Into Controversial Goal In World...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

India Vs Qatar | AIFF Seeks Investigation Into Controversial Goal In World Cup Qualifier

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 12: The All Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with the match commissioner, seeking a probe into the controversial goal awarded to Qatar in their crucial Cup qualifying match in Doha.

Sources in the AIFF said they have asked for a “thorough investigation into the goal” that was allowed by South Korean referee Kim Woo-Sung despite the ball clearly going out of play during the must-win match that India lost 1-2 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.
The goal sparked widespread outrage as it deprived the Indians of what would have been their maiden entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 edition.
“We have lodged a complaint with the match commissioner and are seeking a thorough investigation into the whole thing,” said an AIFF official.
Iran's Hamed Momeni was the match commissioner for the game. The role requires the appointed official to supervise the organisation of the match and ensure that FIFA regulations are adhered to during the game.
In the 73rd minute, Abdullah Alahrak's free-kick saw Yousef Ayem attempt a header, which was saved by India skipper and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
But as the custodian lay on the ground seeing the ball roll over the line, Hashmi Hussein kicked it into play with Aymen slotting it into the net.
Since the ball had visibly rolled out of play, the game should have stopped and then resumed with a corner-kick in this case as Sandhu was the last player to come in contact with the ball before it went out.
But, to the frustration of the Indian players, the referee awarded the goal to Qatar and despite the visiting team protesting vehemently, the on-field official upheld his decision.
According to the rule, “the ball is out of play if it is wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air.”
India coach Igor Stimac later expressed his dismay by stating that the “irregular” goal killed his team's dream.
Sandhu called it an “unfortunate result” demonstrated that “no one will hand us anything, we have to take it!” (Agencies)

Previous article
DeHaat Announces INR 10 Crore ESOP Buyback, Aims for Full Year Profitability in FY25
Next article
How Compatible is Online Gaming on Mobiles?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India ranks 129th on Global Gender Gap index, Iceland on top: World Economic Forum

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 12: India has slipped two places...

Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM, Pawan Kalyan takes oath as minister

Northlines Northlines -
Amaravati, Jun 12: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was...

My dilemma is whether I should be MP of Wayanad or Rae Bareli; both constituencies will be happy with my decision, says Rahul Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
Malappuram, Jun 12: In Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday,...

AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

Northlines Northlines -
Patiala, Jun 12: While the Enforcement Directorate opposed his...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Compatible is Online Gaming on Mobiles?

DeHaat Announces INR 10 Crore ESOP Buyback, Aims for Full Year...

FDA and DOJ Unite to Crack Down on Illicit E-Cigarette Trade