back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Washington

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Washington, Aug 23: and the US have signed two key agreements as Minister Rajnath Singh began his official visit to Washington to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries.

    The agreements signed on Thursday pertain to the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.
    “Two important documents have been signed in Washington DC as Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh's visit to the United States begins. Senior defence officials from both sides concluded the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA), and Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) shared in a post on X on Friday, along with some photographs of the event.

    Singh arrived here on Thursday on a four-day visit to the US.

    The US and India entered into a “bilateral, non-binding Security of Supply Arrangement (SOSA)”, the US Department of Defence (DoD) said in a press release on Thursday.
    Through this SOSA, the US and India agree to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote defence. The Arrangement will enable both countries to acquire the industrial resources they need from one another to resolve unanticipated supply chain disruptions to meet national security needs, it said.

    The SOSA was signed by Dr Vic Ramdass, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Base Policy, on behalf of the US, and Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisitions), on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
    “This Security of Supply Arrangement represents a pivotal moment in the US-India Major Defence Partner relationship and will be a key factor in strengthening the US-India Defence and Trade Initiative (DTTI),” said Ramdass.

    “I look forward to OUSD(A&S) hosting the next DTTI meeting this fall to deepen cooperation between our respective defence industrial bases and pursue bilateral co-development, co-production, and co-sustainment initiatives,” he said.
    In the Arrangement, the US and India commit to support one another's priority delivery requests for procurement of critical national defence resources.

    The US will provide India assurances under the US Defence Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), with programme determinations by DoD and rating authorisation by the Department of Commerce (DOC). India will in turn establish a government-industry Code of Conduct with its industrial base, where Indian firms will voluntarily agree to make every reasonable effort to provide the US priority support, the release said.

    With an expanding global supply chain for DOD, SOSAs are an important mechanism for DoD to strengthen interoperability with US defence trade partners. The Arrangements institute working groups, establish communication mechanisms, streamline DoD processes, and proactively act to allay anticipated supply chain issues in peacetime, emergency, and armed conflict. They are also a useful tool in developing investment strategies to ensure redundancy and security, it said.
    India is the 18th SOSA partner of the US. Other SOSA partners include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal
    Next article
    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23:  India on Friday said it...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathmandu, Aug 23: At least 14 people were killed...

    NC-Cong seat-sharing final for majority of constituencies, some remain to be worked out: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 23: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river...