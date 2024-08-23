back to top
Search
    India14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kathmandu, Aug 23: At least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian tourist bus veered off the highway and fell 150 metres into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, authorities said.

    The bus from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. There were 43 people, including the driver and the co-driver, in the bus with the registration number UP 53 FT 7623.
    “An Indian tourist bus travelling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 metres into Marshyandi River today,” the Embassy of said in a post on X.

    The mission is coordinating with local authorities undertaking relief and rescue.

    According to Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Armed Police Force (APF) Shailendra Thapa, 14 bodies were retrieved from the crash site and 16 injured were rushed to a local hospital.
    The bus that fell on the river bank has been badly damaged.
    An MI 17 helicopter of the Nepal Army has left for the accident site at Anbu Khaireni in Tanahun district with a medical team for the rescue operation, the MyRepublica news portal reported.

    The Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara, said 15 of those rescued can speak.

    Nepal's rivers are generally fast-flowing due to the mountainous terrain. Heavy monsoon downpours in the past few days have swollen the waterways and turned them murky brown, making it even more difficult to see the wreckage.
    Monsoon season brings heavy rains to Nepal from June to September, often triggering landslides in the mountainous Himalayan country.


    Last month, two buses carrying 65 passengers were washed away by a landslide into the swollen Trishuli River in Nepal.
    The bodies from the two buses were washed away down the Trishuli River as far as 100 kilometres.
    Extensive search operations, including the deployment of a 12-member team from India's Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have not yet located the two missing buses and many passengers swept away by the landslide. The bodies of five Indian nationals have been recovered so far while two are still missing. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    NC-Cong seat-sharing final for majority of constituencies, some remain to be worked out: Omar Abdullah
    Next article
    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Washington
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23:  India on Friday said it...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Washington

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Aug 23: India and the US have signed...

    NC-Cong seat-sharing final for majority of constituencies, some remain to be worked out: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 23: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...