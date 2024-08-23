back to top
Search
    IndiaIndia Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies Of...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 23:  on Friday said it has taken up with Qatar reports of seizure of copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

    “We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand of their release by the Sikh community,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
    He said the government has already taken up the matter with the Qatar side and the Indian embassy in Doha has kept the Sikh community in the Qatari capital abreast of the developments.
    “It is important to note that two Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib were taken by Qatar authorities from two individuals/groups who were charged for running religious establishment without approval of the government of Qatar,” Jaiswal said.
    “Our Embassy rendered all possible assistance within the ambit of local laws and regulations,” he said.
    The spokesperson was responding to media queries on the issue.
    “One Swaroop of the Holy Book was returned by Qatari authorities and it was assured that the other Swaroop is also kept with respect,” Jaiswal said.
    “We continue to follow up the matter with Qatar authorities with high priority and hope for early resolution,” he said. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Washington

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Aug 23: India and the US have signed...

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathmandu, Aug 23: At least 14 people were killed...

    NC-Cong seat-sharing final for majority of constituencies, some remain to be worked out: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 23: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river...