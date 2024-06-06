back to top
Search
IndiaIndia, S Korea, US, Japan, EU launch Bio-pharmaceutical Alliance
India

India, S Korea, US, Japan, EU launch Bio-pharmaceutical Alliance

By: Northlines

Date:

agencies

SINGAPORE: South Korea, , the United States, Japan, and the European Union (EU) have come together to launch an alliance to put joint efforts into building a resilient supply chain in the biopharmaceutical sector, the South Korean presidential office said in Seoul on Thursday.

The inaugural meeting of the Biopharmaceutical Alliance, held in San Diego during the Bio Convention 2024, the 's largest biopharmaceutical exhibition, had representatives from government officials as well as bio and pharmaceutical companies from the participating countries, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The participants emphasised the importance of a reliable and sustainable supply chain and agreed to coordinate the respective countries' bio policies, regulations, and research and development support measures.

They acknowledged that the production of essential raw materials and ingredients is concentrated in a few countries and agreed to work together to build a detailed pharmaceutical supply chain map.

The alliance was launched in response to the drug supply shortages experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea and the US agreed to form the alliance during their dialogue on core emerging technologies in December and expanded it to include Japan, India and the EU, the report said.

 

 

 

Previous article
SEBI issues financial disincentives guidelines for bourses, other MIIs for surveillance lapses
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

SEBI issues financial disincentives guidelines for bourses, other MIIs for surveillance...

Samsung India unveils 2024 lineup of Odyssey OLED monitors

AESL’s 1,14,371 students qualify NEET UG 2024; 36 become state...