    India opened five new missions in first 100 days of Modi Govt’s 3rd term

    By: Northlines

    Agencies

    New Delhi: Boosting its diplomatic footprint, opened new missions in Albania, Gabon, Georgia, Latvia and Timor-Leste in the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, according to a document prepared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    India also opened two consulates — one in Auckland and the other in Barcelona during the period, it said.

    The document also listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hosting of the third Voice of Global South Summit in the virtual format in August.

    The summit was attended by 173 dignitaries including 21 heads of state/governments, 34 foreign ministers and 118 ministers/vice ministers from 122 countries.

    In the summit, Modi proposed creation of a human-centric “Global Development Compact” for the Global South to facilitate trade, sharing of technologies and concessional financing based on India's growth journey.

    India hosted the summit in sync with its commitment and priorities for the Global South or the developing countries.

    The document prepared by the MEA also listed important projects such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Sri Lanka, re-launching ferry service between India and Sri Lanka and handing over of the Zoroaster vessel to Seychelles after refit in India. It also mentioned Modi's visits to Italy (G7), Russia, Austria, Poland, Ukraine, Singapore and Brunei.

     

     

