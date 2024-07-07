India names formidable squad for Women’s Asia Cup led by star captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India Announces Strong Squad for Women's Asia Cup Led by Harmanpreet Kaur

In preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup tournament later this year, the Indian women's cricket team has announced its 15-member squad for the Women's Asia Cup scheduled to take place in July in Sri Lanka. As expected, star all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team. The experienced vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will play a key role with her exceptional batting skills.

After evaluating the performances of the players in the recent home series against South Africa, the selectors have kept faith in the core group that has served India well over the past year. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, the Asia Cup provides an important platform for fine-tuning strategies and cementing team combinations. Younger talents like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will look to impress the selectors further.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the UAE and Nepal. All matches will be contested at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. As seven-time champions, India will be aiming to defend their title and gain valuable game time and success before switching focus to the marquee event in September. A good showing in Sri Lanka could set them up for a crack at the trophy Down Under.

While the World Cup remains the ultimate goal, India cannot afford to be complacent in the Asia Cup. Strong performances against the likes of hosts Sri Lanka in the knockout rounds would do their confidence a world of good. Under the steady leadership of Harmanpreet, the women in blue will be determined to keep enhancing their skills and team unity in the forthcoming tournament.