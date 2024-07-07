back to top
Search
    EntertainmentEmraan Hashmi reflects on old misunderstanding with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat
    Entertainment

    Emraan Hashmi reflects on old misunderstanding with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Hashmi reflects on past misunderstanding with Sherawat

    Tensions between co-stars are not uncommon in the film industry, as even the closest of collaborators can have ego clashes or personal issues that strain their professional relationships.Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about just such a misunderstanding he had many years ago with his Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat during the promotion of their 2004 erotic-thriller.

    While speaking to a publication, Hashmi acknowledged that he and Sherawat engaged in a feud nearly two decades ago after some harsh words were exchanged between them during promotional events for Murder. The actor admitted they were both much younger at the time and more inclined to act rashly without fully considering the consequences.

    However, Hashmi made it clear the dispute has been settled for a long time. He recently had the opportunity to see Sherawat again in April this year at an industry event, where they warmly greeted one another and posed for pictures together. Hashmi stated Sherawat was very cordial and he was glad to reconnect after so many years had passed since their on-set collaboration.

    Looking back on their estrangement, Hashmi said it was simply a phase many people go through when they are younger and more impulsive. He holds no ill will towards Sherawat for the past disagreement. Their chance meeting proved the tensions were firmly in the past and the co-stars were able to move on from the issue.

    When asked recently about her experiences working with male actors, Sherawat also referred to her brief conflict with Hashmi as “childish” and “uncalled for”, stressing they were both at fault. She fondly remembered Hashmi as a talented and generous co-star. Their reunion showed the former co-stars were ready to let bygones be bygones and focus on the present.

    Previous article
    India names formidable squad for Women’s Asia Cup led by star captain Harmanpreet Kaur
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Bieber Shares Unseen Photos, Videos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; Poses With Couple

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 7: Pop star Justin Bieber has shared...

    Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spotted in Mumbai after going missing

    Northlines Northlines -
    Fans were delighted to see a familiar face as...

    Armaan Malik turns violent on Bigg Boss OTT, housemates to decide his future

    Northlines Northlines -
    Controversy arises as singer Armaan Malik turns violent inside...

    Kill struggles at box office on opening day despite good cast as Kalki continues box office dominance

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Action Thriller Kill Makes Muted Box Office Debut Amid...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India names formidable squad for Women’s Asia Cup led by star...

    Middle school students cause controversy by impersonating teachers on TikTok

    How Young Achievers Can Balance Ambition with Mental Well-Being