    India Helps Even Those Countries That Once Waged War Against It: Bhagwat

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AGENCIES

    SURAT: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that due to the principles laid down by our ancestors, helps even those countries that once waged a war against it.

    He also said that India had the option to retaliate against Pakistan for its misadventure in in 1999, but the government at that time had instructed the army not to cross the border for attack.

    Bhagwat was addressing an event here organised by the Jain community, where Jain religious leader Acharya Mahashraman was also present.

    “Due to our commitment to upholding the principles laid down by our ancestors, India extends its support to the countries that have previously waged a war against us but are currently facing a crisis. We do not initiate attacks, nor do we tolerate any attack on us,” he said.

    “When Pakistan attacked us during the Kargil war, India had the option to retaliate against our neighbour if we had chosen to do so. However, our army received clear instructions not to cross the border. The army was directed to target only those who were within our borders,” Bhagwat stated.

    Referring to the surgical strike and air strike inside Pakistan by India, he said India made sure that only trouble-makers were targeted.

    “When we struck them inside their own home, we did not target the entire Pakistan. We only attacked those who were creating trouble for us,” the Sangh chief said.

    India carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied (PoK) in September 2016. In February 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike in Pakistan's Balakot airstrike in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack.

     

     

     

