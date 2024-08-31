India eyes more medals on day three of Paris Paralympics 2024

The third day of the Paris Paralympics 2024 is set to witness Indian Para athletes competing in various events where they could finish on the podium. August 31st will see our para shooters, archers, cyclists and javelin thrower looking to build on the success achieved so far in the Games.

Day three will see action in sports like Para Badminton, Para Shooting, Para Cycling, Para Rowing and Para Archery. In Para Shooting, India will rely on the talents of Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar and Rubina Francis in their quest for medals in the P2 and R1 events respectively. Both the shooters showed excellent form in the qualifications and will be looking to clinch a podium finish.

Another medal hopeful for India is Jyoti Gaderia in the women's C1-C3 500m time trial event in Para Cycling. She earned a place in the finals after a fine qualification round. In the men's equivalent, Arshad Sheikh will also aim for a podium finish after making the cut for the final.

In Para Archery, India will have major representations from the women duo of Sarita Devi and Sheetal Devi, both of whom have reached the knockout rounds. Their quarterfinal matches are scheduled for the evening. A good outing there can open doors for an elusive medal.

The finals of the shooting and cycling events where Indians have qualified will also take place through the day. Javelin thrower Praveen Kumar will be seen in action during the late evening session in the F57 men's event final.

With various medal hopefuls in action, India will be hoping that the third day of the Games can yield more rewards for the contingent. After winning 4 medals so far, they will be looking to add to their tally on what promises to be an exciting day three in Paris.