INDIA bloc seeking votes to provide religion-based reservation: PM Modi

Bareilly, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the bloc parties, saying they are seeking votes for changing the Constitution to provide religion-based reservation.

Addressing a rally at Aonla in Bareilly district, he claimed the Congress not only wanted to conduct an economic survey but also survey institutions and offices.

“If two people in a backward or Dalit family work, they will take away the job of one and give it to those whom they say have the first right on the country's resources,” Modi said.

He was referring to former PM Manmohan Singh's 2006 remark that minorities, particularly Muslims, have the “first claim” on the country's resources.

