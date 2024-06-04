back to top
INDIA Bloc Mulls Political Strategy: Rahul Gandhi to Lead Talks with Former Allies on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jun 4: The bloc will meet and decide on Wednesday whether to approach former partners such as the JD(U) and the TDP to attempt government formation at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

“We are going to have a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there,” Gandhi told a press conference here when asked if the Congress and its allies will approach parties that are part of the NDA to try and form a government.
He was addressing the press conference with senior Congress leaders as the Lok Sabha poll results and trends showed the BJP was set to become the single-largest party but would fall short of the magic figure of 272.
“We won't say anything without asking the opinion of our allies. Our alliance will decide tomorrow and whatever they decide we will act on that,” he said.
He also said the general elections were a fight to save the Constitution. “India's poorest and backward stood up to save the Constitution.”
