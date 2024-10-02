back to top
    India asks its citizens in Iran to remain vigilant, stay in Contact With Embassy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: In the wake of the escalating tensions in West Asia, on Wednesday advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indian nationals presently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

    The advisory came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders of the militant outfit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran will “pay” for the missile strikes. “We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region,” the MEA said.

    “Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran,” it said. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in Israel.

    “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities,” it said. “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” it said. The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.

     

