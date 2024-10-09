back to top
    India, Argentina conclude productive Joint Commission Meeting: Jaishankar

    NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said and Argentina on Tuesday concluded a “productive and wide-ranging” Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) here during which the two sides took stock of the bilateral ties in a range of areas.

    In his opening remarks, Jaishankar also said he has promised visiting Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino that he will “reciprocate with an early visit” to her country along with a delegation.

    Jaishankar and Mondino took part in the 7th India-Argentina Joint Commission Meeting.

    At the start of the meeting, the external affairs minister extended a very warm welcome to Mondino.

    “I recall our last meeting which was in the beginning of this year, in Munich. And, I am glad yesterday we had an opportunity to actually have, what I thought was, a very practical and useful session with your business delegation. I particularly thank you for bringing them,” Jaishankar said.

    Later, in a post on X, he said they also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

    “Concluded a productive and wide-ranging 7th India-Argentina JCM along with FM @DianaMondino today in New Delhi. Took stock of our bilateral ties including in trade, space, nuclear, railways, , fisheries, health, AYUSH, people-to-people and defence ties,” he said.

    “Also exchanged views on regional and global issues and our cooperation in multilateral fora,” the external affairs minister said.

    Jaishankar said India was “very pleased' with her participation at the Voice of the Global South Summit, and “it is something that I appreciate very much”.

    In his opening reception, he added, “I know you have met a lot of my ministerial colleagues as well, so that is a matter of satisfaction.”

    And, India-Argentina have also marked 75 years of establishment of the diplomatic relations, he said.

    “I think economically, trades being good, had a minor dip, but we hope to be back to the levels which we had earlier. And, I promised you yesterday that I will reciprocate with an early visit along with a business delegation,” the EAM said. “Today, we do a meeting of our Joint Commission and I think, we look across very wide range of domains. We have colleagues from other ministries who will be supplementing our positions,” he added.

    Jaishankar on Monday, along with Mondino and business and industry leaders from Argentina, discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment partnership. He had also shared on X pictures of the Monday meeting in New Delhi. “Joined Foreign and Trade Minister @DianaMondino for a fruitful meeting with industry and business leaders from Argentina.

    Discussed ways to expand our bilateral trade and investment partnership, including in the sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and ,” he wrote in his post on X. “Highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India-led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework,” he added.

     

     

     

