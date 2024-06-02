back to top
Increasing flights, more observations of clear air turbulence

NEW DELHI: As more and more flights criss-cross the skies, there are more observations of clear air turbulence, which has increased over the decades very likely due to climate change, and airlines are continuing with efforts to mitigate the impact of turbulence.

Though rare, a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore experienced severe turbulence on May 20 that caused the death of a passenger and left more than 70 people injured. While investigation is still on, the incident has also brought the focus on turbulence, especially the factors of climate change and Clear Air Turbulence (CAT).

In recent weeks, there have also been other incidents of turbulence.

CAT is generally defined as turbulence occurring in clear air, making it invisible and difficult to detect by pilots and aircraft radars. ”A robust increase in CAT over the decades is very likely because of climate change,” said Manoj Joshi, Professor of Climate Dynamics at the University of East Anglia, UK.

He noted a real increase in CAT, not just more observations, driven partly by the surge in flights over the past 40 years. Airlines are exploring ways to reduce in-flight turbulence. Air Express is considering reviewing its current procedures during turbulence, while IndiGo is conducting trials on new for better in-flight safety.

