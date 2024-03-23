Search
Latest NewsIn Message From ED Custody, Kejriwal Says No Bar Can Keep Him...
Latest NewsLead News

In Message From ED Custody, Kejriwal Says No Bar Can Keep Him Inside

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Mar 23: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest, on Saturday read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country.
In a message from the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the Delhi chief minister said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.
He also assured that it has never happened that he failed to fulfil any promise, assuring women about the implementation of a scheme that will provide an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to eligible beneficiaries.
The Delhi chief minister is in ED custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.
“Whether inside or outside, every moment of my life is dedicated to serving the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country,” Kejriwal said.
He added that he was born for struggles and is destined for bigger challenges in future as well.
Kejriwal also asserted that has to be shaped into the strongest and greatest country in the . There are internal and external forces that are trying to weaken the country and these need to be fought, he said.
The AAP leader also appealed to the women to visit temples and seek blessings for him. (Agencies)

Previous article
BSF Special Director General Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

BSF Special Director General Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 23: Special Director General (SDG) of the...

Tulip Garden In Srinagar, Asia’s Largest, Thrown Open For Public

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 23: Ensconced between the Dal Lake and...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs For India After Fruitful Two-Day Visit To Bhutan

Northlines Northlines -
THIMPHU, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

Punjab | Death Toll In Sangrur Spurious Liquor Case Rises To 20; SIT Formed

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 23: The death toll due to the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

BSF Special Director General Reviews Operational Preparedness Along LoC

Tulip Garden In Srinagar, Asia’s Largest, Thrown Open For Public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Departs For India After Fruitful Two-Day Visit...