In fray for Sgr LS seat; Parra poorest than opponent Ashraf Mir

AP candidate's worth Rs 30 Cr immovable , Rs 97 lac worth movable assets

Ali Asad

Srinagar, Apr 24 : Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Srinagar constituency, Waheed-ur-Rahman Parra, is the poorest candidate in fray with a house valued at a mere Rs. 32 lac and monthly earning not exceeding Rs, 40,000. However, his opponent from Apni Party Muhammad Ashraf Mir is much richer than Parra having almost Rs 31 Crore net worth.

The poll affidavit Parra has submitted before the Returning Officer in Srinagar reveals that he has not been able to earn anything from the year 2020 to 2022 for being under detention.

Parra, in his poll affidavit, has declared that FIR No. 05/2020 at NIA Jammu Police Station and FIR No. 31/2020 at CIK Srinagar Police Station are registered against him. The sections under which Parra has been charged include: Section 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 of the UAPA Act (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), UAPA read with 7/25 of the Arms Act, Section 120/B, 3/04 of ES Act, Section 121/A, 124/A of IPC (Indian Penal Code). In 2022-23, his income was Rs. 4,51,270, while in 2023-24, it was Rs. 4,70,310. His monthly earnings are not more than a mere 39 thousand rupees. He has Rs. 1 lac cash in hand. He doesn't have any savings or fixed deposits. However, he has ancestral land valuing approximately Rs. 2 crore. He has immovable assets worth 18 lac and an ancestral house in Pulwama valuing Rs. 32 lac. Furthermore, as per the affidavit, he has completed a Master's in International Relations (Peace and Conflict Studies) from the Islamic University of Kashmir.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party candidate for the Srinagar Parliament constituency, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, in his poll affidavit, has declared details of both movable and immovable assets, including those of his spouse and dependents. The movable assets include a total value of Rs. 97 lac for Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Rs. 1,57,25,528/- for his spouse. As far as immovable assets are concerned, Mohammad Ashraf Mir has declared a total value of Rs. 1,54,00,000/- as per the present market value, including agricultural land. Additionally, he has declared a total current market value of approximately Rs. 30.15 Cr for residential buildings, including apartments. Mir's assets include movable assets such as personal vehicles, immovable assets such as residential buildings and agricultural land, as well as financial assets such as savings deposits and investments in companies/mutual funds. The candidate's highest educational qualification is a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) in Personnel Management from BMS College of Engineering in 1995. He owns a Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio. Based on the provided document, Mir has Rs. 5,00,000 in cash in hand and a savings deposit of Rs. 1,25,528 in J&K Bank—(KNO)