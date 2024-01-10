In a first, Laparoscopic Surgery Performed in SDH Surankote

Poonch, January 09: The doctors at Sub-District Hospital, Surankote on Monday performed an advanced surgical treatment which they reported was done for the first time at the institute.

The Sub-District Hospital, Surankote set a benchmark to conduct the first-ever laparoscopic surgery here. The laparoscopic surgery was performed on a patient by the surgical unit of the hospital.

The operative team did the procedure under the supervision of CMO, Dr. Anis Altaf Nabi, BMO Dr. Mohammad Yousaf Choudhary.

Such surgery requires the surgical expertise and high anesthesia risk, and was performed by laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Abass Choudhary and the anesthesia team of Dr. Qumar and hospital theatre staff.

“For the first time, we have managed to start it (laparoscopic treatment),” the CMO said adding that such procedures would be a regular process now at the hospital and will provide a big relief to the patients, especially poor sections of remote hilly villages. Moreover, It is imperative for the people of Surankote region to know that SDH is capable of performing such surgery.

It is worth mentioning that with the success of this operation, the patients from this region no longer need to go to Jammu or Srinagar for such surgeries. Not only their time and energy is saved but they are being operated free of cost under the PMABJAY-Sehat

The patient who underwent the surgery is reported to be stable, and the operation was uneventful.