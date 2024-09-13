Imran Khan’s PTI leading massive opposition rallies in Pakistan cities

Baloch extremists as also other terrorists expand operations

By Tirthankar Mitra

A recent gathering of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Islamabad has led to the accentuation of political turmoil in the country. Recent arrests in Punjab and Balochistan are further pointers that the government is struggling against its own challenges as well as those from the Opposition.

Reports emerge that policemen being injured in the stone pelting by protesters forced the men in uniform resort to shelling. The gathering was a long time coming marked by postponements and denial of permission. The government is keenly under pressure. So is the Opposition.

Balochistan has been on the boil for quite some time with Gwador being the flashpoint again. Pakistani scribe Hamid Mir writing on X handle that Sami Bin Baloch, an activist for the Balochi cause has been arrested. Arresting women will not solve the problem but will complicate it, Mir added.

Mir has hit the nail on the head with his take on Sami as the latter cannot be stated to be a rebel without a cause. The Punjab arrests have a more serious and sinister message. More than 33 terrorists have been arrested in Punjab.

They owe allegiance to outfits like Al Qaeda, 133 Brigade, Sipah Sahaba to name a few. Banned outfits all, their members pose a threat to the lives and properties of the people of Pakistan.

Thus the Pakistani dispensation is facing a challenge from peaceful opposition protests as also armed activists. There appears to be a siege within Pakistan. The government is clearly under pressure. Restrictions on the gathering and its coverage are indications of this pressure.

It further indicates that PTI cannot be wished away. Nor can it be forcibly removed. It may not be to the liking of the Pak dispensation. But PTI's popularity forces a resentful acceptance of its existence

Similarities can be drawn from the arrests in Punjab and Balochistan. In sum, the people are unhappy about their government.

Reports of arrests and raid affirm the government's intent attempting to keep the people in place. This is done to create perpetual fear and control. But it will not ease the resentment against the government. Pakistan has no answer to this dilemma

Meanwhile, the economy is one of the major challenges the government is faced with. Together with an economy not healthy, the unrest in the country is eroding the popular support to Pakistan Muslim. League -Nawaz

The perception is gaining ground that the ruling party is a puppet in the hands of the establishment read army. Legislations passed in parliament, appointment of officers in civilian posts and constant bemoaning of May 9 incident are seen in this context. But the sob story has few takers. (IPA Service)