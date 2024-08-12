back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirIGP Kashmir for immediate uniform compliance
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    IGP Kashmir for immediate uniform compliance

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Aug 12: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a critical directive aimed at addressing the issue of uniform non-compliance among police personnel.
    The order responds to increasing concerns over deviations from the department's uniform policy, including the wearing of T-shirts, beret caps, and non-standard shoes.
    Effective immediately, the directive mandates that all officers within the 218 Zone adhere strictly to the prescribed uniform standards.
    Supervisory officers are instructed to enforce compliance rigorously, with non-compliance subject to severe disciplinary measures.

    Click Here To View Order

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Fresh batch of 380 pilgrims leave Jammu for Budha Amarnath in Poonch
    Next article
    J&K GSDP Expected To Grow At 7.5 Pc During 2024-25 Fiscal, Says LG Manoj Sinha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K |2 JKEDI Officers Deployed To Directorate Of Handicrafts And Handloom Kashmir

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 12: The Industries and Commerce Department has...

    Massive protest in Jammu over doctor’s rape, murder in Kolkata; regular work in hospitals affected

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 12:  Hundreds of resident doctors on Monday...

    J&K: 5 terrorist associates involved in soldier killing arrested in Kathua

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 12: In a major breakthrough by Kathua...

    NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras bags top spot in overall category; IISC Bengaluru tops Universities category

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Indian Institute of Technology...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K |2 JKEDI Officers Deployed To Directorate Of Handicrafts And Handloom...

    Massive protest in Jammu over doctor’s rape, murder in Kolkata; regular...

    J&K: 5 terrorist associates involved in soldier killing arrested in Kathua