If voted to power, hilly belts to receive massive developmental thrust: Azad

Jammu Tawi, Jan 2: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that the time has come for people to differentiate between those who worked for the socio-economic empowerment of the people and those who have been disempowering people systematically.

Azad said that in politics people don't choose its representatives for mosque or temple committees.

They choose here a representative for good governance who can work for the common people irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

“When you vote in the elections remember you have to vote for a competent candidate since it is the matter of governance so the faith shall not come as an obstacle for you that would lead to poor decision making on your part. Because you are not electing a head for mosque or temple,” Azad told a gathering at Rajgarh in Ramban district.

Azad said that people over the past several years have faced immense economic crisis since the land rights under Roshni act were taken back which has come as a major setback for the empowerment of people.

He said no religion shall come in between when it is service to people and people should respect each other as human beings and practice faith personally.

Azad said that he understands the needs and requirements of people especially of those residing in hilly areas.

“The life of our mothers and sisters is not as easy as we understand in hilly areas where they fight for day to day survival. When my party forms the government in Jammu and Kashmir these areas and people would receive special attention so that they too have easy and comfortable life,” he said. Azad said that any nation to grow needs to strengthen its secular bond and it is the duty of people to ensure this bond is growing and thriving.

“While we have a strong bond with each other and confine our belief system to ourselves, it would provide you an opportunity to choose a best representative who can work for the entire humanity,” the former chief minister said.

Azad said that the hilly terrains where the life is difficult will be of its prime importance and he would push massive developmental douses for such areas.