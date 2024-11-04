IAF’s MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered

Agencies

AGRA/NEW DELHI : A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field near Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday during a routine training sortie after it encountered a “system malfunction”, officials said.

There were no casualties in the incident, they said.

The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on the ground before ejecting safely, the IAF said, adding, a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Visuals emerged on social media platforms showing the fuselage of the crashed jet engulfed in flames billowing a thick cloud of smoke.

A large number of curious onlookers gathered near the crash site in the field.

“A MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Agra during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely. An enquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF posted on X.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF had crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on September 2 due to a “critical” technical snag. The pilot had ejected safely and no loss of life was reported.