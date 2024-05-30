back to top
Search
IndiaIAF takes part in exercise Red Flag-Alaska in US
India

IAF takes part in exercise Red Flag-Alaska in US

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

New Delhi, May 30: The Indian Air Force on Thursday joined a 16-day multi-nation mega military exercise in Alaska in the US that is designed to provide realistic training to participating forces in a simulated combat .

The IAF deployed Rafale fighter jets for the ‘Red Flag Alaska' exercise from May 30 to June 14. Approximately 3100 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft during the exercise, the US's Pacific Air Forces said.

“An #IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of @usairforce, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multinational exercise Red Flag 24,” the IAF said on X.

“Ably supported by its IL-78 air to air refuellers and the C-17 transport aircraft, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal,” it said.

The Pacific Air Forces said Red Flag-Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment enabling joint combined forces to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow service members. It said Red Flag-Alaska training spans from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. “The exercises can be adapted to integrate various forces into a realistic threat environment using the more than 77,000 square miles of airspace in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which is the largest combat training range in the ,” it said in a statement.

Previous article
Assam flood situation grim, over 42,000 people affected
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Assam flood situation grim, over 42,000 people affected

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Guwahati, May 30: The flood situation in Assam’s eight...

PM Modi Goes Into Overdrive, Logs 200+ Rallies and Roadshows as Election Campaign Ends

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress ‘strangled’ Constitution during Emergency: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
HOSHIARPUR (PUNJAB), May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Modi First PM To ‘Lower Dignity’ Of Public Discourse: Manmohan Singh

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 30: In a scathing attack on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Assam flood situation grim, over 42,000 people affected

India’s leading PSE BHEL sees big resurgence in its operations

Jammu Overcoming Barriers