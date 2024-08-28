I.N.D.I Alliance foils BJP plans: JK Congress President

Srinagar, Aug 27 (UNI) J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday said that the I.N.D.I Alliance has disrupted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the unity with the National Conference is not of any number and constituencies but of the motive and intention of ending the misery of the people here.

“This unity is not just about numbers or constituencies, but about a shared intention to end the suffering of the people here once and for all,” Karra told media persons in Anantnag district while accompanying party candidate and former President Ghulam Ahmad Mir who filed his nomination papers from Dooru Assembly Constituency in South Kashmir.

Karra observed that the BJP plans seem to have been foiled by the I.N.D.I Alliance, evident in their visible unease.

“The BJP appears tense and disorganized in Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that they are intimidated by this unity,” Karra added.

In response to a question, Karra expressed confidence that the National Conference-Congress alliance will form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the BJP's fear of the alliance is evident, and their disarray is a testament to the alliance's strength.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Mir said the I.N.D.I Alliance will contest the assembly elections with a firm and strong agenda to keep BJP away from the victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir said that the I.N.D.I Alliance, comprising Congress, National Conference, Panthers Party, and Communist Party, will contest the Assembly elections with a strong agenda to prevent BJP's victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been without representation for 11 years, suffering under the BJP's and central government's “torture.”

“The I.N.D.I Alliance has consistently demanded the restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Mir highlighted that there were no elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including Panches, Sarpanches, BDC, DDC, Municipality, and the Assembly until the Election Commission of India announced elections following Supreme Court directions. He expressed hope that the people will participate wholeheartedly in the elections, support the alliance's agenda, and elect good representatives to form a government next month.