    DIG reviews security near border

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 27: In view of the forthcoming three-phase Assembly elections in Jammu and , Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma conducted a late-night surprise visit to border areas and reviewed the security arrangement.

    The top cop visited the border hamlets of Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

    The DIG visited the Londi Morh in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua and interacted with the station house officer and officials of Border Police Posts (BPP).

    He also visited border areas of Samba and reviewed the security arrangements of the police along with Border Security Force.

    The Senior Superintendent of Poloce, Samba, Vinay Kumar, also accompanied the DIG to inspect preparedness for forthcoming Assembly elections to be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1 in Jammu and Kashmir. The counting will be held on October 4.

