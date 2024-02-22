I Am Proponent Of Ayurveda And Holistic Lifestyle: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Feb 22: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Thursday he is a proponent of Ayurveda as he pitched for adopting a holistic pattern of living for overall health.

He was addressing a function where he inaugurated an AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre on the Supreme Court premises.

Minister of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai were also present.

An MoU for establishing, operationalising and providing expert services at the wellness centre was also signed between the Supreme Court and the All India Institute of Ayurveda.

“For me, this is a satisfying moment. I have been working on this ever since I took over as CJI. I am a proponent of Ayurveda and holistic lifestyle. We have over 2,000 staff members, and we must look at a holistic pattern of living, not just for the judges and their immediate families but for the staff members, too. I am deeply grateful to all the doctors of All India Institute of Ayurveda,” CJI Chandrachud told the gathering.

The Ayush Holistic Wellness Centre is a state-of-the-art facility providing holistic care addressing physical, mental and emotional well-being, promoting overall health of the judges and staff of the Supreme Court of India. (Agencies)