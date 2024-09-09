Hyundai introduces 2024 Alcazar facelift in India starting at Rs. 14.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the facelifted version of its three-row SUV – Alcazar in the domestic market. The updated Alcazar is launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base petrol variant and Rs. 15.99 lakh for the entry-level diesel trim. The Korean automaker had given the mid-cycle refresh to the Creta-based SUV to enhance its appeal against the rivals like Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and more.

In terms of exterior styling, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift gets noticeable tweaks like a new front fascia incorporating updated H-shaped LED DRLs connected by a prominent grille, restyled LED taillights, wider license plate housing and a revised bumper. It has also grown in dimensions with additional length, width and height. The buyers can choose between new dual-tone color options and a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels to add more road presence.

Inside the cabin, the significant update is a revised dashboard borrowed from the recently facelifted Creta. It offers ventilated second-row seats in 6-seats layout along with premium features like digital instrumentation, large touchscreen infotainment and various connected car technologies. The safety is covered by 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control and other driver-assist functions.

In terms of mechanics, the Alcazar continues with the existing 115HP 1.5-liter diesel and 160HP 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine choices paired with 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DCT automatic transmissions. With the mid-cycle refresh, Hyundai aims to attract more customers and strengthen its position in the competitive SUV segment.