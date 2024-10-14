back to top
    India
    Latest News

    Hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 14: A day after seizure of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity.
    Shah said the Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs.

    “I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore.
    “The hunt against drugs & narco trade will continue with no laxity,” he wrote on ‘X’.

    In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and the Gujarat Police on Sunday seized 518 kilogram of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.
    With this, drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore were seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

