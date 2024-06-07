Human Infection of H5N2 Avian Influenza Confirmed: WHO Reports First-ever H5N2 Case in Mexico, Raising Concerns about Potential Pandemic Threat

In a concerning development for global health experts, the World Health Organization has reported the first ever human infection with the H5N2 avian influenza virus. According to WHO, the virus was identified in a 59-year-old individual from Mexico who sadly passed away from complications.

Testing conducted by Mexico's Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference confirmed the presence of the H5N2 strain in samples collected from the deceased patient. While the exact source of infection remains unknown, officials note that outbreaks of the virus had been reported in poultry operations within the country.

It's understood the individual had been ill for several weeks with other underlying medical conditions prior to developing symptoms consistent with flu infection such as fever, breathing difficulties, diarrhea and weakness. Upon seeking urgent care, they were admitted to a leading hospital in Mexico City where their condition rapidly deteriorated, resulting in death just one day later on April 24th.

Further investigation by health authorities found 17 others at the medical facility had exposures but none developed any signs of illness. Twelve additional contacts were screened in the community as well with seven complaining of symptoms, though testing of samples did not detect influenza or COVID-19. Scientists are now analyzing stored blood samples for antibody clues about possible past exposures.

Avian influenza viruses usually circulate among bird populations but can jump to other species on rare occasions. While the general public is considered at low risk from this H5N2 strain based on current knowledge, any novel flu virus spreading to humans bears close monitoring by global health agencies. This unfortunate case serves as an important reminder of the ongoing pandemic threat at the human-animal interface.