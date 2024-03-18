Hrithik Roshan expresses excitement for cousin Pashmina’s upcoming debut film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

Hrithik Roshan is eager for cousin Pashmina Roshan’s debut film, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. It is all set to release on June 28.

Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan after she posted a new photo surrounding her debut film, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’. The film is all set to release on June 28. She will share screen space with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naina Grewal.

Hrithik reposted Pashmina’s latest post about ‘Ishq Vishk 2’ on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Woah Can’t Wait! (sic).” The soon-to-be-debutante wrote, “Skipping my way into cinemas. Meet you on the 28th of this June #ishqvishkrebound (sic).”

In 2022, Hrithik sent his best wishes to Pashmina for her new beginnings with an adorable post on Instagram. He wrote, “Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes â€æ looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful (sic).”

He added, “My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys ! (sic).”

The film’s name is derived from Shahid Kapoor’s acting debut with ‘Ishq Vishk’ in 2003, which also starred Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury.

In an interview with News18, Rohit Saraf spoke ‘Ishq Vishk 2’ and said, “I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise which is common.”

Rohit continued, “I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy.”

‘Ishk Vishk Rebound’ is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films and directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Notably, Dharmadhikari also co-directed ‘Mismatched’, which starred Rohit Saraf alongside Prajakta Koli.