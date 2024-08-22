back to top
Search
    IndiaHow will public health infra run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    How will public health infra run: SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked doctors protesting over the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken once they rejoin.
    A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.
    “Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public infrastructure run if the doctors do not work,” the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.
    If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work, the bench said.
    The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.
    The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.
    On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in J&K ahead of Assembly Polls
    Next article
    Teen chess stars Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa battle to draw after 17-year-old squanders winning position
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in J&K ahead of Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 22: As the election commission of India...

    Emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22: A full emergency was declared at...

    Jammu police crackdown on banned gattu sellers; FIR against two individuals 

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 22: The authorities in Jammu have taken...

    PM Modi Pays Homage At 3 Memorials, Including ‘Good Maharaja Square’ In Poland

    Northlines Northlines -
    Warsaw, Poland, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paris Olympian Archana Kamath reveals real reason for quitting table tennis...

    Teen chess stars Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa battle to draw after 17-year-old...

    Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in J&K ahead of Assembly Polls