back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    How to protect your skin from summer heat and humidity: Expert skincare tips

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    As temperatures and humidity rise across the country with the arrival of summer, many are looking for ways to protect skin during the seasonal shift. However, higher heat and moisture levels can exacerbate pre-existing skin conditions or make people more prone to certain issues. Thankfully, dermatologists recommend adjusting skincare routines and incorporating targeted products to safeguard skin.

    Those with oily or acne-prone skin may notice an increase in breakouts due to summer heat stimulating oil glands. To combat this, dermatologist Dr. Nidhi Jindal advises using gel-based cleansers and light, non-comedogenic lotions that won't clog pores. For individuals prone to bacterial or fungal infections, Dr. Susmit Haldar recommends focusing on gentle cleansing and proper hygiene to prevent conditions like folliculitis or dermatophytosis from flourishing in humid .

    Rising temperatures also mean greater sun exposure, necessitating diligent use of broad spectrum SPF. Prolonged UV exposure can lead to issues like photodamage, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. Even those with darker skin need protection, according to Dr. Swayamsiddha Mishra, as certain medications or illnesses may trigger photosensitivity. Intensified precautions should be taken by outdoor enthusiasts and beach-goers throughout the summer months.

    Lastly, addressing overall hydration is key for maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Dr. Kusumika Kanak advises customizing routines with humectant serums or lightweight lotions formulated for oily/combination skin types. While sweating more, it's also important to keep skin cleansed and exfoliated to avoid oil buildup, bacteria, and clogged pores. With proactive skincare strategies, one can seamlessly transition into the summer season while safeguarding skin health.

    Previous article
    The Silent yet Serious Dangers of Thunderclap Headaches
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Silent yet Serious Dangers of Thunderclap Headaches

    Any move to reduce govt stake in 12 public sector banks...

    RBI Warns Persistent Food Inflation Risks Derailing India’s Price Stability