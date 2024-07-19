How to protect your skin from summer heat and humidity: Expert skincare tips

As temperatures and humidity rise across the country with the arrival of summer, many are looking for ways to protect skin health during the seasonal shift. However, higher heat and moisture levels can exacerbate pre-existing skin conditions or make people more prone to certain issues. Thankfully, dermatologists recommend adjusting skincare routines and incorporating targeted products to safeguard skin.

Those with oily or acne-prone skin may notice an increase in breakouts due to summer heat stimulating oil glands. To combat this, dermatologist Dr. Nidhi Jindal advises using gel-based cleansers and light, non-comedogenic lotions that won't clog pores. For individuals prone to bacterial or fungal infections, Dr. Susmit Haldar recommends focusing on gentle cleansing and proper hygiene to prevent conditions like folliculitis or dermatophytosis from flourishing in humid weather.

Rising temperatures also mean greater sun exposure, necessitating diligent use of broad spectrum SPF. Prolonged UV exposure can lead to issues like photodamage, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. Even those with darker skin need protection, according to Dr. Swayamsiddha Mishra, as certain medications or illnesses may trigger photosensitivity. Intensified precautions should be taken by outdoor enthusiasts and beach-goers throughout the summer months.

Lastly, addressing overall hydration is key for maintaining a healthy skin barrier. Dr. Kusumika Kanak advises customizing routines with humectant serums or lightweight lotions formulated for oily/combination skin types. While sweating more, it's also important to keep skin cleansed and exfoliated to avoid oil buildup, bacteria, and clogged pores. With proactive skincare strategies, one can seamlessly transition into the summer season while safeguarding skin health.