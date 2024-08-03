How Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s romance first took off on a memorable international flight

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about how his romance with Alia Bhatt took flight

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has given fans insight into the beginning of his romance with wife Alia Bhatt in a recent interview. The couple who tied the knot last year and welcomed daughter Raha earlier this year, first connected on an international flight during the early stages of filming their blockbuster movie Brahmastra.

Ranbir recalled meeting Alia several times over the years knowing there was something special about her. But it was not until they began working on the highly anticipated fantasy epic that things turned romantic. While traveling to Tel Aviv for movement training, Ranbir and Alia ended up seated together on the long-haul flight. According to the actor, that is when the sparks truly started flying between them. “That first day, it was on”, he grinned, alluding to the immediate connection they felt.

Upon returning to India, Ranbir shared they began living together almost straight away. With both living alone prior, cohabiting seemed the natural next step as their bond rapidly strengthened over the movie's production. Ranbir spoke fondly of Alia, praising her talents as an artist and person. Most of all, he loves experiencing the world at her side but prefers the comforts of home life together.

The star couple provide an inspirational modern love story within the famed Bollywood circle. With acclaimed roles and a new family, theirs is a partnership and commitment fans continue celebrating. Ranbir's heartfelt reflections gave a rare behind-the-scenes look at how one chance encounter led to lifelong love taking flight.