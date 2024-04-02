Search
Breaking NewsHow Manufacturing Strength Can Help India Effectively Compete With China Economically
Breaking NewsIndiaLatest News

How Manufacturing Strength Can Help India Effectively Compete With China Economically

By: Northlines

Date:

Surat, Apr 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the need for to focus on manufacturing to compete with economic giant China. In a candid interaction with Surat entrepreneurs, the minister highlighted how manufacturing was neglected for long but has gained attention under PM Modi's leadership.

Jaishankar pointed out that tensions at the India-China border have created strains in bilateral ties. For relations to improve, peace and stability must return to border areas. However, on the economic front, India can effectively compete with China only through boosting local manufacturing.

The minister stated that without a robust manufacturing base, India cannot develop strong capabilities. Advanced manufacturing will power India's rise as a global economic powerhouse. The government has undertaken reforms and policies to emerge stronger from the pandemic challenges.

On dealing with Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Jaishankar said counterterrorism is India's clear stance. The country will never compromise on its fight against cross border terrorism. Regarding the Trade Organization, he believes India should engage constructively while protecting domestic interests. Bilateral and regional trade agreements also offer new opportunities.

Over the last decade, India's global standing has transformed dramatically due to visionary leadership and economic strides. Countries now view India as an indispensable partner for cooperation across diverse areas like technology, trade, supply chains and talent. Multiple countries are keen to sign free trade pacts and mobility partnerships with India.

As India scales new heights powered by manufacturing strength and global partnerships, it is well poised to emerge as a worthy economic competitor to China on the world stage. An Atmanirbhar Bharat fuelling domestic production capabilities holds the key to a prosperous and resilient New India.

Previous article
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
Next article
Indo-Pak Relations Could Be Improved After Elections In India: Defence Minister Asif
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi : In a country like India, gold...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali ‘misleading’ advertising case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 2: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

Indo-Pak Relations Could Be Improved After Elections In India: Defence Minister Asif

Northlines Northlines -
ISLAMABAD, Apr 2: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has...

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

Northlines Northlines -
Seoul, Apr 2: North Korea on Tuesday test-fired a...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining...

‘You have broken every barrier’: Supreme Court to Ramdev in Patanjali...

Indo-Pak Relations Could Be Improved After Elections In India: Defence Minister...