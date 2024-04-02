How Manufacturing Strength Can Help India Effectively Compete With China Economically

Surat, Apr 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the need for India to focus on manufacturing to compete with economic giant China. In a candid interaction with Surat entrepreneurs, the minister highlighted how manufacturing was neglected for long but has gained attention under PM Modi's leadership.



Jaishankar pointed out that tensions at the India-China border have created strains in bilateral ties. For relations to improve, peace and stability must return to border areas. However, on the economic front, India can effectively compete with China only through boosting local manufacturing.



The minister stated that without a robust manufacturing base, India cannot develop strong technology capabilities. Advanced manufacturing will power India's rise as a global economic powerhouse. The government has undertaken business reforms and policies to emerge stronger from the pandemic challenges.



On dealing with Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Jaishankar said counterterrorism is India's clear stance. The country will never compromise on its fight against cross border terrorism. Regarding the World Trade Organization, he believes India should engage constructively while protecting domestic interests. Bilateral and regional trade agreements also offer new opportunities.



Over the last decade, India's global standing has transformed dramatically due to visionary leadership and economic strides. Countries now view India as an indispensable partner for cooperation across diverse areas like technology, trade, supply chains and talent. Multiple countries are keen to sign free trade pacts and mobility partnerships with India.



As India scales new heights powered by manufacturing strength and global partnerships, it is well poised to emerge as a worthy economic competitor to China on the world stage. An Atmanirbhar Bharat fuelling domestic production capabilities holds the key to a prosperous and resilient New India.