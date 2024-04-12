Search
Health

How everyday racism may accelerate biological aging at a cellular level through “weathering”

A groundbreaking theory called ‘weathering' may explain why outcomes often differ significantly between racial groups in many societies. Research over the past few decades suggests that long-term exposure to stress stemming from racism and discrimination can actually accelerate the aging process at a cellular level in people of color.

The concept was first coined in the 90s by sociologist Arline Geronimus, who noticed unexpected trends in health data from Black mothers in the US. Since then, countless studies have provided compelling evidence that chronic racism-related stress causes greater ‘wear and tear' on the body as measured by biomarkers like cortisol levels and telomere length.

This internal ‘weathering' starts early – even in young adults – and increases health risks for issues such as heart disease and Alzheimer's progressively with age for racial minorities. Recent analysis of Covid-19 mortality rates found they were nearly three times higher among Black Americans compared to white Americans.

Although still under-researched globally, experts say weathering likely occurs wherever social hierarchies oppress particular groups. One New Zealand study associated ethnic attacks with shorter infant telomeres. More data on factors like race/ethnicity would help uncover possible weathering effects in other populations too.

With growing evidence that racism can biologically age us faster, the weathering concept has major implications for recognizing and remedying injustice-based disparities. Further unraveling these mechanisms could guide new policies and initiatives to promote health equity everywhere.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

