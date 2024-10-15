back to top
Search
    IndiaHope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk
    IndiaToday's Stories

    Hope LG, Govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Wangchuk

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who along with his supporters continued his indefinite hunger strike for the ninth day on Monday, hoped that the newly-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir will work in harmony with the Lieutenant Governor, and not allow the situation to become like Delhi.

    Wangchuk, who has been sitting on fast since October 6 seeking a meeting with the top leadership to press for the demand to include in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, also hoped that statehood for Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon even as he claimed that Ladakh did not have anything to do with J-K.

    Asked about J-K set to get an elected government with the Conference-Congress alliance winning the Assembly elections held recently after a gap of 10 years, Wangchuk said, “I hope both sides play an honest game otherwise J-K, which is now an Union Territory with a legislature, will become like Delhi with constant to and fro between the lieutenant governor and the chief minister.”

    “I just hope there is a cordial way to manage Jammu and Kashmir. I also believe that J-K deserves to be reinstated as a full-fledged state. However, Ladakh is a separate UT which has very little to do with J-K,” he added.

    On their continuing hunger strike at the Ladakh Bhawan, the Ramon Magsaysay awardee climate activist said while the government has not approached them yet, they are in no hurry.

    “We are not in a hurry, and we are not restless. We are giving pain to ourselves, not to anyone else. As long as we do not curtail the freedom of others, we should be left alone. When time comes for a critical period in our fasting, I am sure the nation will speak up,” he said.

    On Monday, Wangchuk donned a “safa”, a traditional headgear gifted to him by a group from Rajasthan.

    Claiming that people from all religious groups are coming to meet him, Wangchuk said, “This is perhaps what is called unity in diversity, which is the beauty of our democracy.”

    He also raised concern over Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that prohibits unauthorised gatherings being in force permanently in the New Delhi area.

    “I hope some day Delhi will be truly free, and everybody will enjoy freedom of speech. On Monday, I was shocked to see people sitting with us on a ‘maun vrat' on ‘ekadashi' being forcefully detained. Section 163, which is meant for very serious occasions when there is a fear of violence, was applied on fasting people,” he said.

    Wangchuk and his supporters who marched to Delhi from Leh were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on September 30 before being released on October 2.

    The group is demanding a meeting with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to press for their demands.

    The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast . It also establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

    The march to Delhi was organised by the Leh Apex Body which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 14: The Aam Aadmi Party has...

    ED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak Case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    SC declines plea against LG’s power to nominate 5 MLAs to J&K Assembly

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 14: The Supreme Court on Monday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP seeks space in upcoming J&K Govt for its lone MLA

    ED attaches Rs 1.31-cr assets in J&K Medical Question Paper Leak...

    Shubhankar Pathak posted as SDM Akhnoor, Lekh Raj Collector JDA