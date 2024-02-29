Honda Elevate now available at CSD stores

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India strengthened its commitment towards the members of the Indian Armed Forces by offering the Honda Elevate in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country.

Adding Honda Elevate's availability in CSD stores alongside Honda City and Amaze emphasizes the company's dedication to serving the armed forces community with premium automotive solutions. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Extending Honda Elevate availability to our uniformed heroes is a privilege. This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting those who serve our nation by offering them access to top-quality Honda products.”Designed with the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler', the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions.The Elevate offers roomy interiors, featuring a top-class wheelbase, ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a class-leading cargo area. Its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, including ADAS technology of Honda SENSING, ensure both comfortable and stress-free safe drive.With dimensions of 4312mm length, 1790mm width, 1650mm height, 2650mm wheelbase and a top-class ground clearance of 220 mm, the Elevate merges style and practicality seamlessly.It offers a wide range of choice to customers with the convenience of CVT automatic and MT transmissions with the ADAS safety technology at very affordable price points.Through the extensive network of CSD outlets, armed personnel can now easily experience the superior performance and functionality of the Honda Elevate.